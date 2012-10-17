LONDON Oct 17 Liverpool's Italian striker Fabio Borini will not play again this year after undergoing surgery on a fractured bone in his foot, the Premier League side said in a statement on Wednesday.

Borini, who signed from Roma in July but has yet to score in the league, sustained a foot injury in the league clash with Manchester United last month.

He then aggravated the problem, resulting in a fracture, while training with the Italian under-21 side last week.

"Typically, an injury of this nature requires a three-month rehabilitation period," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

His absence means Liverpool have just the one recognised striker - Uruguayan Luis Suarez - until the January transfer window.

The Anfield club, who let England striker Andy Carroll go out on loan to West Ham United, have endured one of their worst starts to a top flight season, winning just one of their opening seven league matches. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)