Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON Oct 17 Liverpool's Italian striker Fabio Borini will not play again this year after undergoing surgery on a fractured bone in his foot, the Premier League side said in a statement on Wednesday.
Borini, who signed from Roma in July but has yet to score in the league, sustained a foot injury in the league clash with Manchester United last month.
He then aggravated the problem, resulting in a fracture, while training with the Italian under-21 side last week.
"Typically, an injury of this nature requires a three-month rehabilitation period," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
His absence means Liverpool have just the one recognised striker - Uruguayan Luis Suarez - until the January transfer window.
The Anfield club, who let England striker Andy Carroll go out on loan to West Ham United, have endured one of their worst starts to a top flight season, winning just one of their opening seven league matches. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.