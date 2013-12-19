Dec 19 Cardiff City's treatment of manager Malky Mackay is "astonishing", Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

Mackay's Cardiff future was plunged into uncertainty on Monday when he was told by the club's Malaysian tycoon owner Vincent Tan that he would not receive a "single penny" to strengthen the team.

Tan released a statement saying he was "extremely upset" with Mackay's plans to strengthen his squad with three January signings after the Scot brought in several new players in the close season.

"I find it astonishing, what he's had to go through," Rodgers, who worked with Mackay when he managed Championship (second tier) side Watford in the 2008-2009 season, told a news conference.

"He's going to go on and become a big manager at a top club and I find it astonishing there's talk about him leaving there, absolutely astonishing.

"My only conclusion when I look from the outside is you've got a business guy operating the club who obviously knows nothing about football.

"He's (Tan) obviously been a very successful business man in his life, but football is like no other business."

Mackay led Cardiff to promotion from the Championship last season and broke the club's transfer record three times over the close season with the signings of striker Andreas Cornelius for 7.5 million pounds ($12.27 million), defender Steven Caulker for 8 million, and midfielder Gary Medel for 11 million.

Cardiff are 15th in the Premier League and travel to Anfield on Saturday, having not played Liverpool since they lost the League Cup final on penalties in 2012.

($1 = 0.6111 British pounds)