Oct 31 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in line for a return to action for his side's top of the table clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian needed surgery on his shoulder following a challenge with Swansea City's Ashley Williams in mid-September.

"He's been given the all clear by the specialist to come in," manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

"He's been training for the last few weeks, so he'll come back into the squad."

Left back Jose Enrique is a doubt, however, having missed the draw against Newcastle United and the win over West Bromwich Albion with a knee injury.

Liverpool are third in the league with 20 points, two behind Arsenal and level on points with Chelsea. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing Martyn Herman)