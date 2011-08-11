MANCHESTER, England Aug 11 Liverpool agreed a
fee with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United for Spanish
defender Jose Enrique on Thursday.
"The club have now been given permission to discuss personal
terms with the player, who will travel to Liverpool to undergo a
medical," the Anfield club said on their website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv).
Liverpool did not provide any financial details but local
media have reported the 25-year-old left back, who joined
Newcastle in 2007, would be moving for about 6 million pounds
($9.7 million).
Enrique's arrival would further strengthen Liverpool's left
side after manager Kenny Dalglish signed winger Stewart Downing
from Aston Villa last month.
Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign at home to
Sunderland on Saturday and will be hoping to break back into the
top four this term after a sixth-place finish last season.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
