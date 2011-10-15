LIVERPOOL, England Oct 15 Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will start his first competitive match in seven months against rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

Gerrard, who last started for the Merseyside club in a 3-1 victory over United at Anfield on March 6, is making his return from a groin injury that required surgery at the tail-end of last season.

The England midfielder has made three substitute appearances this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in the Premier League and against second-tier Brighton and Hove Albion in the League Cup.

Liverpool, who have relegated 35 million pounds ($55 million) striker Andy Carroll to the bench for Saturday's early kickoff at 1145 GMT, can move within three points of league leaders United with a victory. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)