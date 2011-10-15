LIVERPOOL, England Oct 15 Liverpool captain
Steven Gerrard will start his first competitive match in seven
months against rivals Manchester United on Saturday.
Gerrard, who last started for the Merseyside club in a 3-1
victory over United at Anfield on March 6, is making his return
from a groin injury that required surgery at the tail-end of
last season.
The England midfielder has made three substitute appearances
this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in the
Premier League and against second-tier Brighton and Hove Albion
in the League Cup.
Liverpool, who have relegated 35 million pounds ($55
million) striker Andy Carroll to the bench for Saturday's early
kickoff at 1145 GMT, can move within three points of league
leaders United with a victory.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)