LONDON Aug 1 Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has urged Luis Suarez to shun suitors Arsenal, saying a move to their Premier League rivals would not represent a step up for the unsettled Uruguayan.

Suarez has been the subject of two bids from the north London club, the second an eye-catching 40 million and one pounds ($60.64 million).

Gerrard believes Arsenal are one of three clubs in a tussle for fourth place and a spot in the Champions League alongside Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I don't think Arsenal is a step up," he said in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

"Us, Arsenal and Tottenham are fighting for one of the Champions League places. In an ideal scenario we keep Suarez, make one or two more signings and Tottenham lose (Gareth) Bale.

"Of course, we're slightly behind the big three (Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea), who are powerhouses at the moment.

"I don't want to disrespect Arsenal. They're a wonderful club with a manager who I've an awful amount of respect for and they have talented players throughout the team. But so have we. We've got just as good a chance of achieving things as Arsenal have."

Liverpool have rejected both offers for Suarez and their manager Brendan Rodgers was quoted by British media as saying the player "totally understands the club's point of view".

Gerrard believes Liverpool must keep hold of the striker and strengthen the forward line with a high-profile addition if they are to be move forward.

"We need that one exciting marquee signing who can play in one of the attacking positions [working with Suarez]. That's why we are talking along the lines of keeping Luis because if the club lose Luis we take a step backwards. He's the best footballer I've ever played with.

"Internationally, (Wayne) Rooney, (Paul) Scholes, (Frank) Lampard are all top players. John Terry and Rio Ferdinand at the back, all world-class footballers. Suarez is on a different planet to most footballers."

($1 = 0.6596 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Patrick Johnston)