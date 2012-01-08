LONDON Jan 8 Liverpool have offered an
apology over the alleged racist abuse suffered by Oldham
Athletic's Tom Adeyemi at Anfield during Friday's third round FA
Cup match for which a spectator was arrested and charged over
the weekend.
The Premier League club have also been at the heart of the
race row between striker Luis Suarez and Manchester United's
Patrice Evra during an Anfield match in October, for which
Suarez was banned for eight games by the FA.
"All of us are deeply sorry for what happened on Friday
night and our players and our club pass on our sincere regrets
to Tom Adeyemi for the upset and distress he suffered,"
Liverpool said in a statement on Sunday.
"Liverpool Football Club has been forthright and resolute
for many years in its stance against racism and any form of
discrimination," the club added on their website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv)
"Our supporters are renowned throughout the world for their
outstanding commitment, passion and fairness. They are drawn
from nationalities across the globe with widely diverse
backgrounds and heritages.
"The actions of any one individual do not represent our
fans."
A tearful Adeyemi was consoled by Liverpool captain Steven
Gerrard after the incident in the second half of the Premier
League club's 5-1 win.
"We have given Merseyside police every possible assistance
we can and will continue to provide the necessary support to
their investigation in order to ensure this particular incident
is dealt with properly," added the statement.