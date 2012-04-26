Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, April 26 Liverpool's Charlie Adam will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 5 after having his season cut short by a knee injury, manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.
The Scotland midfielder, who has not played since March 21, is also out of contention for a place in the Britain squad for the London 2012 Olympics.
"There is no operation needed but he won't play this season," Dalglish was quoted as saying on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"And I would think if they had any designs on having him in the Olympics he wouldn't be fit for that either."
Adam, signed from Blackpool, will also miss Liverpool's final four Premier League matches against Norwich City, Fulham, Chelsea and Swansea City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.