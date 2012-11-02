LONDON Nov 2 Liverpool will have funds to strengthen their squad in January after the last transfer window left it thin on the ground, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Former Swansea City boss Rodgers, who replaced Kenny Dalglish in the close-season, has endured a frustrating start to his Anfield reign with just two wins from the first nine games in the Premier League against struggling Norwich City and Reading.

Liverpool were also knocked out of the League Cup by Swansea on Wednesday -- a result that highlighted their lack of depth, particularly in attack.

An injury to close-season signing Fabio Borini, together with record signing Andy Carroll being out on loan at West Ham United, has left Luis Suarez as their only established striker.

The club were frustrated in their efforts to sign Clint Dempsey in the last transfer window, with the American joining Tottenham Hotspur along with another target Gylfi Sigurdsson.

"I'm in talks with the owners at the moment along with our recruitment team. We know we need to reinforce the group, so that's something that is ongoing," Rodgers said at his news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

"We'll have funds. The priority is to get players into the building. Our squad is very small, very thin on the ground, and the players have performed admirably up until now.

"They have been terrific in their mentality considering the games they've been playing.

"At this moment in time, it really is about reinforcing the group rather than looking too much at people going the other way."

Liverpool fielded an extremely young side in the Merseyside derby draw against Everton last week with Raheem Sterling, Suso and Andre Wisdom all still teenagers while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is just 20. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)