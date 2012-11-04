LONDON Nov 4 Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was presented with a statue of the city's liver bird symbol to mark his 600th appearance for the club before their Premier League game against Newcastle United at Anfield on Sunday.

Former Liverpool skipper Gary McAllister presented the England international with the statue while manager Brendan Rodgers compared him to Superman before the game.

"You saw him the other night when we were playing Swansea and the game was flat in the first half. He dons his Superman cape, comes on and changes the whole dynamic of the game. That is what great players do and this is one of the modern greats of the game" Rodgers said.

Newcastle were looking to spoil Gerrard's day and record their first win at Anfield for more than 18 years since Rob Lee and Andy Cole scored in a 2-0 victory in April 1994.

