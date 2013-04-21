LONDON, April 21 Liverpool's Luis Suarez scored a 97th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 home draw with Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League match marked by another bizarre incident involving the hosts' controversial striker.

The London club twice took the lead with a header from Oscar and an Eden Hazard penalty either side of a Daniel Sturridge equaliser for Liverpool, before Suarez headed in at the death.

But the post-match headlines are likely to be dominated by the Uruguayan striker for all the wrong reasons as he appeared to bite Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic after the pair had tussled in the area in the second half.

Chelsea now have 62 points, one behind Arsenal in third and one clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who earlier beat champions Manchester City 3-1. Liverpool stayed seventh on 51 points.

After a subdued opening, Chelsea took the lead on 26 minutes when Oscar found himself unmarked from a corner to beat Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina at the near post with a glancing header.

Liverpool were sparked into life by the introduction of Sturridge at halftime and the former Chelsea striker drew them level with a tap in at the far post on 52 minutes.

Parity was short-lived, however, as Hazard coolly dispatched a penalty five minutes later after Suarez had handled in the area, to put a smile on the face of Chelsea interim manager Rafael Benitez on his return to his former club.

Yet with the six minutes of stoppage time signalled already played, Sturridge crossed for Suarez to glance in a header at the near post that Chelsea keeper Petr Cech could only push into the roof of the net.

(Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)