LONDON Oct 19 Raheem Sterling may be tired but he will not get a rest any time soon if he continues to prove decisive for a Liverpool side who relied on his incisive running and a lot of luck to beat Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Far from proving a distraction the club-versus-country rumpus that erupted in the week, when the teenager told England manager Roy Hodgson he was feeling fatigue in his legs, seemed to be the catalyst for a performance full of aggressive intent.

Sterling had a hand in all three Liverpool goals in a 3-2 victory over QPR, with a jaw-dropping finale that included four strikes after the 86th minute and the winner arriving five minutes into stoppage time.

That knockout blow, which started with a QPR free kick and ended with Sterling turning on the afterburners and crossing low for an unfortunate Steven Caulker to turn the ball into his own net, was a stinging sucker punch for the hosts who dominated the encounter and should have been home and dry before halftime.

As it was, they fluffed a string of chances and allowed Sterling to become increasingly influential.

With Mario Balotelli again floundering as the pivot of Liverpool's attack, Sterling took matters into his own hands to provide the creative spark, laying on Liverpool's 67th-minute opener with a quick free kick to Glen Johnson whose cross was turned in by QPR defender Richard Dunne.

After Rangers drew level through Eduardo Vargas in the 87th minute, Sterling powered into the opposition half and released Philippe Coutinho to cut inside and power a finish into the far corner.

That would have proved decisive had QPR's Chilean forward not grabbed his second goal deep into stoppage time.

Sterling's final contribution, however, completed a hat-trick of assists, wrapping up all three points and prompting manager Brendan Rodgers to dig deep into his vocabulary to produce a string of effusive adjectives.

SPEED AND COURAGE

"I thought he was outstanding," Rodgers told reporters. "His cleverness and brightness on the first goal, I always say the best players come alive when the game goes dead.

"The breakaways on the other two were all about his speed, technique and his courage to carry the ball.

"The kid's a big talent, as you saw today he was really exceptional."

The worry for Rodgers is that Sterling at 19 has been a largely unique bright spot in a difficult start to the campaign.

The attacking fluency that characterised Liverpool's game last season has departed and defensive woes continue to hold them back, with an inability to defend set-pieces and balls into the box proving a constant theme.

Vargas's second equaliser would have proved particularly galling as the striker was allowed a free header at the near post from a corner and picked his spot.

This is not a new problem. It was Liverpool's Achilles heel last season but was compensated for by a freescoring attack spearheaded by Luis Suarez in devastating form.

With the Uruguayan now at Barcelona and his former strike partner Daniel Sturridge set for another month on the sidelines with a calf problem, Liverpool's attacking game has lost its bite and Rodgers admits there is no simple solution to the problem.

"It's not rocket science," Rodgers added. "We scored 101 goals last year.

"The dynamic of the team has changed. We have lost over 75 percent of that. That just takes time. There is no magic wand to make it work.

"New players are coming in and working very hard to improve the performance. Until that happens you just have to win games and that was a very important three points."

Liverpool are fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, while QPR are rooted to the bottom. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)