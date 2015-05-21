LONDON May 21 Winger Jordon Ibe and defender Jon Flanagan have signed new contracts at Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The pacy 19-year-old Ibe, who has signed a "long-term" deal, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield, making 13 appearances since being recalled from Championship side Derby County in January.

Flanagan, meanwhile, has not featured in this campaign due to injury -- having impressed during Liverpool's surprise title challenge last year -- and is set to miss a further six to nine months following knee surgery in April.

"I'm over the moon," Ibe told Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.com). "Now I just want to kick on into next season, as well as the last game of this one.

"Liverpool are a great club and I like the philosophy here. I'm enjoying it. I've just been brought into the first team and I've enjoyed the games I've played in. Hopefully I can just keep doing well at the club."

Last season Liverpool-born Flanagan, who made his England debut in 2014, won plaudits for his committed and tenacious defence and manager Brendan Rodgers said the 22-year-old was on the verge of signing a new deal before his injury.

"People talk about the goalscorers (the departed Luis Suarez and injured Daniel Sturridge) this year and absolutely the goalscorers that we miss, but we definitely missed Jon Flanagan in equal proportion," Rodgers told Liverpool's website.

"We're hoping that he can get back fit within the next year; it has been a long journey for him this last 18 months and in particular the last year of injury. Hopefully he can get back fit and get back into the team."

Fifth-placed Liverpool travel to Stoke City in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)