LONDON Dec 1 Liverpool are happy with the form of Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and are not looking for a replacement, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

Regular starter Mignolet, whose performances have come under scrutiny this season, will be rested for Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final at top-flight rivals Southampton, with Adam Bogdan taking over between the posts.

"Simon Mignolet is one of the smartest keepers I've had. He's still young enough to develop. He is very open," Klopp told reporters. "It was not the easiest situation before I came here but since I came here, nothing to criticise.

"I'm absolutely satisfied with the goalkeeper situation. Sorry to kill your stories about German goalkeepers, Stoke or wherever. We have enough high-quality goalkeepers.

"Everyone is watching for a second (Manuel) Neuer, but he's (Mignolet) in a good way." (Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton)