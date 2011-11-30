LONDON Nov 30 Liverpool have recalled midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from his loan spell at Blackpool after Brazilian Lucas injured his knee in Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final win at Chelsea.

"We knew that Liverpool had the recall option on him and it was only the unfortunate injury to Lucas that has prompted them to take this course of action," Ian Holloway, boss of English second-tier side Blackpool, said in a club statement on Wednesday.

Media reports have said Lucas, influential in Liverpool's midfield this term, could miss six months because of the knee problem with a scan due on Thursday. Captain Steven Gerrard is still out with injury. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)