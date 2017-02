LONDON May 31 Liverpool have agreed a compensation package with fellow Premier League club Swansea City for manager Brendan Rodgers and three of his backroom staff, the Welsh side said on Thursday.

"Both clubs have been in discussions to sort suitable compensation," Swansea said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

"The club now starts its search for Brendan's successor."

Liverpool are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday at 0900 GMT, the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv). (Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Ken Ferris)