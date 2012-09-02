By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Sept 2 The hot seat at one of England's
powerhouses was already feeling a little uncomfortable for
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after a 2-0 home
defeat by Arsenal left him reflecting on the club's worst start
to a league campaign for 50 years.
Four months after gaining plaudits for guiding Premier
League newcomers Swansea City to 11th place with an eye-catching
brand of football, the Northern Irishman has plenty of problems
to solve if Liverpool are to challenge for a top-four place.
The most pressing of them is a lack of goals.
Luis Suarez has proved profligate this season and Fabio
Borini, signed from AS Roma, ran around to little effect before
being substituted against Arsenal.
The fact that he was replaced by Stewart Downing, a shot-shy
winger, hardly impressed the Anfield faithful still scratching
their heads as to why England striker Andy Carroll was loaned to
West Ham United with no replacement signed.
While Liverpool enjoyed spells of the kind of possession
football Rodgers preached at Swansea, too often moves ended in
cul-de-sacs or fizzled out in the final third.
Rodgers acknowledged the transfer window had left him with a
lack of options up front.
"It's something that's gone now," he told Liverpool's
website. "We all know we needed reinforcements and the players
needed help, but the window is shut.
"We can't do anything about it now. My only concentration is
with the players that are here and they've been fantastic.
They've given me absolutely everything every day and I couldn't
ask for any more from them.
"We've got what we've got. A lot of young players are going
to get an opportunity.
"What has happened has happened, we'll reflect on it as a
club and hopefully come January and the next window we can
transition the group that allows us to compete."
While the opening day defeat by West Bromwich Albion and
Sunday's loss to Arsenal have been disappointing, a 2-2 draw
with champions Manchester City suggested that Rodgers' side will
not be languishing near the bottom for too long.
"We'll get better as our season progresses," he said.
"It was always going to be a difficult start. I have an
inherent belief in this way of working, and I've had success
with it. Over time here, that will be the same.
"These are the hard yards that you've got to put in early on
and take the flak for."
Because of next weekend's World Cup qualifiers Rodgers will
have to wait two weeks to try and kickstart Liverpool's season
when his side travel to Sunderland, after which they are at home
to Manchester United.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)