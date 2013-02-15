Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Feb 15 Striker Daniel Sturridge was declared fit to return to the starting lineup for Liverpool's Premier League match against Swansea City on Sunday and his presence will boost the side after they suffered successive defeats in his absence.
Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the forward, who signed from Chelsea in the January window, is ready to return after missing Monday's defeat to West Bromwich Albion with a thigh problem.
Liverpool lost that game 2-0 and were then beaten by the same scoreline in a Europa League last-32 clash against Zenit St Petersburg, a match that Sturridge also missed due to being cup tied.
The forward has made an instant impact for Liverpool, scoring four goals in his opening six games.
"Daniel has come in and made a terrific impact. He has been great, and he'll be fit for the weekend," Rodgers told reporters on Friday.
Liverpool's second January signing Philippe Coutinho could make his first start for the club after making his debut as a substitute in the defeat to West Brom.
"He is certainly in my thinking," Rodgers added.
"You can see the kid's qualities. He's got good experience for a young player. For Sunday, we'll have a look over the next few days. He knows the way I work and he has the qualities to come in and make an impact." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.