LONDON Feb 15 Striker Daniel Sturridge was declared fit to return to the starting lineup for Liverpool's Premier League match against Swansea City on Sunday and his presence will boost the side after they suffered successive defeats in his absence.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the forward, who signed from Chelsea in the January window, is ready to return after missing Monday's defeat to West Bromwich Albion with a thigh problem.

Liverpool lost that game 2-0 and were then beaten by the same scoreline in a Europa League last-32 clash against Zenit St Petersburg, a match that Sturridge also missed due to being cup tied.

The forward has made an instant impact for Liverpool, scoring four goals in his opening six games.

"Daniel has come in and made a terrific impact. He has been great, and he'll be fit for the weekend," Rodgers told reporters on Friday.

Liverpool's second January signing Philippe Coutinho could make his first start for the club after making his debut as a substitute in the defeat to West Brom.

"He is certainly in my thinking," Rodgers added.

"You can see the kid's qualities. He's got good experience for a young player. For Sunday, we'll have a look over the next few days. He knows the way I work and he has the qualities to come in and make an impact." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)