LONDON, March 4 In the absence of Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson is doing an admirable impression of the Liverpool captain and his manager Brendan Rodgers says he is emerging as a real leader for the resurgent Merseysiders.

Henderson followed up Sunday's stunning curling effort against Manchester City with another superb strike in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

His pile-driver from the edge of the area was reminiscent of Gerrard's rasping strike against Olympiacos Piraeus on Liverpool's run to the 2005 Champions League title.

Yet he also showed he is honing his creative talents as he set up a second Liverpool goal with a pin-point cross for Daniel Sturridge to head home.

"It was a great strike from Jordan for his goal," Rodgers told reporters.

"We looked like we were going close just before that on a couple of occasions. But the strike was terrific and that gives you great confidence in the game.

"Then his ball for the second goal is terrific. He's got great technique and precision on that type of ball. We've seen it a number of times here, when he makes that pass.

"It was a good finish by Daniel. I think Jordan is improving all the time. As he matures even more tactically, he'll become even better. He's always had athleticism and tactically he's improving all the time.

"Technically, you see his qualities. His passing is improving. And he's becoming one of the real leaders of this young team. It was a wonderful performance by him and the team in general."

Liverpool's victory moved them back to fifth in the table, on the shoulders of Manchester United and Arsenal, and stretched a superb recent run of form that has seen them lose just once in their last 21 games in all competitions.

Liverpool have 10 games to go to try and climb into the top four and qualify for the Champions League and Rodgers says confidence within the camp is high heading into the run home.

"Now we arrive with 10 league games to go and it's a period of the season that we're going to really look forward to," he said.

"The nature of our game is based on the confidence to play, to pass and to move. You can see, aligned with that, the pressing in our game is very good.

"We've put ourselves in a very good position, but there's still a lot of work to go. At this moment in time, thankfully we're at a good level and we'll continue with that." (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ian Ransom)