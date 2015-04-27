LONDON, April 27 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's frustrating season looks like ending prematurely, his manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday.

The 25-year-old England forward has been sidelined by hip and thigh injuries and has not played since the FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn three weeks ago.

"It has been difficult for Daniel," Rodgers told reporters before the Premier League match at Hull City on Tuesday.

"It's just been one of those seasons for him where it has been very unfortunate. We are going to have to monitor that day by day and see where he's at.

"When he's been fit he's been brilliant for the team. We need to get him back fit and consistently playing.

"But we will have to see if that is going to be this season or for pre-season."

Asked if he was tempted to leave him out to make sure he was fit for next season, Rodgers replied: "It's not tempting -- he's just not available."

Sturridge started the first three games of the season, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Southampton on the opening day, but did not play from the end of August until late January.

He has only played 18 games in this campaign, scoring five goals, compared to 33 appearances last season and 24 goals.

Liverpool are still chasing a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League. With five Premier League games remaining they are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)