LONDON Aug 31 Liverpool have re-signed Craig
Bellamy from Manchester City while Raul Meireles has joined
Chelsea and David Ngog has moved to Bolton Wanderers, the clubs
said on Wednesday.
Wales striker Bellamy has rejoined the Anfield club having
been out of favour at City after spending last season on loan at
hometown team Cardiff City in the Championship (second
division).
The 32-year-old has played for seven clubs, not including
loan moves, and previously joined Liverpool in 2006.
Meireles has joined Chelsea on a four-year deal after
Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv) that the
unsettled midfielder had handed in a transfer request.
The Portugal midfielder, 28, spent just over a season at
Anfield where he made 44 appearances.
French forward Ngog has signed a three-year contract at
Bolton with the 22-year-old having scored 19 goals for Liverpool
since joining from Paris St Germain in 2008.
Bolton manager Owen Coyle told his club's website
(www.bwfc.co.uk): "He is quick, can score goals and knows what
the Premier League is all about."
