Feb 5 Brendan Rodgers has ruled Liverpool out of the Premier League title race this season, although he believes his side will play a part in deciding where the trophy ends up.

Liverpool sit fourth in the league, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 matches of the season remaining.

"I think for us, as a team, it's too early for that," Rodgers said in an interview with Sky Sports on Wednesday.

"I was at the Manchester City-Chelsea game the other night and I look at the squads they have, which they have built up over the last few years, and it's very difficult for us, even though we have competed right the way through the season.

"So, I wouldn't say for us this year, no. We wouldn't be challengers for it."

Liverpool, who last won England's top flight in the 1989-90 season, host Arsenal on Saturday and have matches to come against title challengers Manchester City and Chelsea, encounters the 41-year-old Northern Irishman is relishing as the Premier League heads towards one of its closest finishes in years.

"Will we play a part in it (the title race)? Yes, we will, because we are professional and we want to fight to finish as high as we possibly can," said Rodgers, who replaced Kenny Dalglish in June 2012.

"We look it and there are six points between us and (second-placed) Chelsea, so there is still a lot to play for and we will be fighting right until the very end.

"But, if I'm asked to give an honest answer, I'd probably say that this year is too soon for us."

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Josh Reich)