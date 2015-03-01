LONDON, March 1 For so long, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho frustrated fans with a lot of Brazilian style without enough Premier League substance but with another winning goal on Sunday the diminutive midfielder is now proving pivotal.

A brilliant, curling strike by the 22-year-old from 25-metres secured an impressive 2-1 league win against champions Manchester City at Anfield.

The victory moved Liverpool into fifth in the league, leapfrogging a Southampton side whom they beat 2-0 at St Mary's a week ago when Coutinho again scored a winning goal with another stunning long-range strike.

Two goals in two league games for the Brazilian are the culmination of an excellent run of form for the player who has slowly become integral to the team after an inconsistent start to his Liverpool career after joining from Inter Milan in January 2013.

"He is a joy to watch," Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters. "He is a kid who has so much ahead of him in the game. He is a sensational footballer. To beat (City goalkeeper) Joe Hart at that angle and power was a phenomenal shot.

"He is a player that has always assisted and made the final pass in his career. He is a very selfless player and a very humble young guy and would rather create for others. We are encouraging him.

"He has a wonderful body movement around the box, he doesn't need many touches to shift it and shoot. His technique is at a high level so he is going to score more goals. He is now arriving into the areas. He starting to get success and that encourages him to shoot more."

Coutinho, recalled to the Liverpool side after missing Thursday's penalty shootout loss at Besiktas, was the match-winner when City visited Liverpool last year.

Yet Sunday's performance was a sign of his growing consistency, after last season's sporadic moments of brilliance.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 league matches, winning eight, and their resurgence after a shaky start to the season has coincided with the Brazilian's growing influence in the side. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)