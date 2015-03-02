LONDON, March 2 Liverpool have found a way to recover from a tough start to the season and with the race for a top-four finish hotting up they are going into matches believing they can win them all, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday.

Last season's Premier League runners-up struggled to cope with the new-found expectation thrust upon them at the start of the campaign while a host of new arrivals found it difficult to make up for the sale of talisman Luis Suarez to Barcelona.

But Liverpool are now the form side in the league and their unbeaten run since early December has moved them up to fifth -- two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

With Champions League qualification a distinct possibility after Sunday's 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City, Rodgers is delighted his side have finally found their groove.

"It takes a little bit of time to get going and bringing in a certain method of play," he told a news conference.

"We had to stay strong during a tough moment. We've found the solutions and we're playing at a high level.

"It's tight. Arriving in there has always been our objective," he said of the top four. "We want to keep chasing right to the end.

"Every game is super competitive and every team has got quality. We are going into every game respecting the opponent but believing we can win."

Having downed second-placed City, Liverpool now turn their attentions to relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday.

Rodgers will be without Jordon Ibe "for a few weeks" after the winger picked up a knee injury against Besiktas last week but captain Steven Gerrard is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring problem.

After scraping a 1-0 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley in December, Rodgers is expecting another tough test at Anfield.

"We know they are a good side, we had a very close result over Christmas," he said. "Sean is very talented. They have gone away from home in big games and got good results.

"Burnley have given everything for the cause. Sean will be up there among the candidates for manager of the year." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)