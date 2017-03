LONDON, June 8 Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Burnley striker Danny Ings, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

"Liverpool FC are delighted to announce that they have agreed personal terms with Danny Ings and, subject to a medical, the striker will join the club on July 1 after his contract with Burnley has expired," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Ings scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season as Burnley finished 19th and were relegated.

He was their only player to score in the last nine games.

The previous season he netted 21 times as the club won promotion from the Championship.

He has played nine times for the England under-21 team and is due to play in the European under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic later this month.