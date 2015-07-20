LONDON, July 20 Jordan Henderson will become an even better player this season despite the additional responsibility of captaining Liverpool, according to the club's manager Brendan Rodgers.

England international Henderson faces the daunting task of taking over the captain's armband as well as a key midfield role from Anfield hero Steven Gerrard, who has signed for the LA Galaxy.

But Rodgers told the club's in-house television station LFCTV on Monday that he would flourish.

"When I was aware that Stevie was going I wanted to look at somebody who would be a great ambassador for Liverpool on and off the pitch," he said.

"You have a huge responsibility on a worldwide basis.

"Jordan was one I thought about and once I saw him grow and develop as vice-captain, I felt sure he could be a captain.

"I told him to do it his way and have his own ideas and I think he'll have an outstanding year and really blossom with the captaincy."

Currently on tour in Australia, where they beat Adelaide United 2-0 on Monday, Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign at Stoke City on August 9.

They then face Arsenal, Manchester United, neighbours Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next five away games.

