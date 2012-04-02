By Timothy Collings
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish
has called for his players to pull together and avoid self-pity
as the club seek to avert a crisis in the wake of Sunday's 2-0
Premier League defeat at Newcastle United.
The loss was the Merseysiders' sixth in seven Premier League
games and left them eighth in the table, a point behind local
rivals Everton.
They have not finished outside of the top 10 since being
promoted to the top flight under Bill Shankly in 1962.
"I think we've just got to stick together," Dalglish told
reporters.
"They'll stick together because they want to get it right,
and the best way to do it is to stick together and believe in
what they're doing.
"It's not as if they don't work hard, it's not as if they
don't have the determination and effort to put it right.
"It's up to us to harness the frustration and disappointment
properly, work on it and take it as a positive because if they
start to enjoy losing games, we'd have a problem."
Liverpool, winners of the League Cup in February, have taken
only eight points from their last 12 games, falling out of
contention for a place in the Champions League.
Their current run of form is the second worst in the league
with only bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers suffering more.
Dalglish, whose first spell as manager ended with his
resignation in 1991, will not quit or be sacked, according to
former Liverpool team mate Mark Lawrenson.
'KNEE-JERK DECISIONS'
"I don't think he'd walk away," Lawrenson said on the BBC.
"I don't believe he'll be sacked. It's a poor run, but the
new owners are not going to make knee-jerk decisions."
Liverpool play Aston Villa next week, followed by an away
trip to Blackburn Rovers and an FA Cup semi-final against
Everton.
They will be without goalkeeper Pepe Reina for all three
games following his red card in the final minutes after
appearing to aim a butt at Newcastle defender James Perch.
"The frustration and disappointment resulted in the actions
Pepe took when he got a deserved red card," Dalglish added.
Former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll, the most expensive
English player after his 35 million pounds ($55.92
million)transfer last January, appeared to swear at Dalglish as
he left the field having been substituted.
Carroll, who has scored only three Premier League goals for
Liverpool this season, gave vent to his frustration, pulling his
shirt off and walking straight down the tunnel to the dressing
rooms.
He had endured a miserable return to Newcastle. He was booed
throughout by the home fans, booked for diving and saw his
successor in Newcastle's number nine shirt Papiss Cisse score
both goals.
"He was frustrated with the way the game had gone," Dalglish
told reporters. "Not just for himself but for the team.
"We have not got a problem with people showing desperation
or disappointment or frustration, but we need to channel it
better.
"We will try to remain calm and sort out the problems that
we have."
Newcastle are sixth level on 53 points with fifth-placed
Chelsea.
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
(Editing by Toby Davis)