April 13 Premier League leaders Liverpool took a huge step towards becoming English champions for the first time in 24 years when they defeated third-placed Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield on Sunday for a tenth successive win.

The Merseyside club have not finished top since 1990, two years before the Premier League began.

Nineteen-year-old Raheem Sterling put Liverpool ahead in the sixth minute and the lead was doubled 20 minutes later when defender Martin Skrtel headed in a corner.

City, who lost the influential Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure with an injury after little more than quarter of an hour, recovered with two goals in five minutes early in the second half. David Silva scored in the 56th minute and the equaliser was an own goal by Glen Johnson.

But 13 minutes from the end of a thrilling game, Brazilian Philippe Coutinho drove in the winner. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was sent off in added time.

The Manchester side now trail Liverpool by seven points with two games in hand and are still two points behind Chelsea, having played one game fewer. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar)