LONDON Dec 13 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers insists he is the right man for the job amid mounting pressure after a poor start to the season and a visit to in-form arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Rodgers's side are currently ninth in the Premier League with 21 points, 15 adrift of leaders Chelsea and have struggled to rediscover the form that fired them to second in the table last season

They visit Old Trafford having won two of their previous six league games and after suffering an early Champions League group exit after a drab 1-1 home draw with FC Basel on Tuesday.

"I think the message from me is clear. I don't think there would be anyone better to do the job here," Rodgers told reporters.

"Seven months ago we nearly won the title unexpectedly, I had time to work with players and we took them beyond where the club has been in a long time.

"This has been a difficult start with new players, less coaching time, young players; we are virtually starting again.

"I don't think there is anybody better equipped to deal with that having been here for the last two and a half years and experienced what this club is about and seeing what we get from the players whenever we are at our best."

A trip to United will be an ominous prospect for indifferent Liverpool though as Louis van Gaal's team have won their previous five league games to propel them to third in the table.

United striker Robin van Persie has overcome his early season slump to score three in as many games, including both in the 2-1 win at high-flying Southampton on Monday.

"It was a hard start to this season. It's hard to maybe pick things up straight away after the World Cup," the 31-year-old Dutchman told MUTV.

"I don't think it's an age thing. Over the past couple of weeks I've been feeling very well physically. I feel good and I don't think it's a coincidence that the goals are flowing in much better now." (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)