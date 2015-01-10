LONDON Jan 10 At a time when Liverpool are struggling for goals, Lazar Markovic offered manager Brendan Rodgers a timely reminder of his capabilities with the winner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old forward, who signed from Benfica for 20 million pounds ($30.32 million) in July, has enjoyed few first team opportunities this season after struggling to adapt to Premier League life.

At the Stadium of Light, though, the Serb delivered a man of the match performance.

"He (Markovic) is a young player, 20 years of age and is just settling in to the whole culture of English football," Rodgers told BT Sport.

"As time has gone on, he has become better and better.

"It was an outstanding team performance. We had great control of the game but I suppose the only disappointment is we did not have more goals."

Having invested heavily in new recruits during the close season, Rodgers does not expect to bring in any new faces despite his side sitting eighth in the Premier League table.

"It will be quiet for us," Rodgers said. "We obviously did a lot of business in the summer. Unless we think there is something that can really improve our team then the owners will look to do that, there's no question about that.

"We have got a lot of exciting young talent slowly starting to feel their way in to our team and our philosophy. They are playing very well so we just want to keep that continuity."

Liverpool have lost just once in 13 games in all competitions and Rodgers believes the best is yet to from his side as attacking trio Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana were all absent.

"Our confidence is returning, this is a team that gets better and better as it goes on. It is a young group but they are developing very well," he said.

"This year a lot of new players are coming in. But they understand the way we're working. We have still got Sturridge, Sterling and Lallana to come in to this group as well."