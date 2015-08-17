Aug 17 Liverpool must take all three points when they welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield on Monday to keep up their momentum in the Premier League, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.

Liverpool were thumped 6-1 by Stoke City on the final day of last season but won 1-0 in their league opener against the same opponents last week.

Lallana said the club need a quick start against Bournemouth in the Merseyside club's first home game of the season.

"It's massive because we need to build on the Stoke performance," the 27-year-old England international told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"It's important we don't drop points on Monday night and that we still have a 100 per cent league record come the end of the game," added Lallana, who started at Bournemouth's academy.

Lallana, who briefly returned to the then League One club for a loan spell in 2007, said the atmosphere at Anfield could help decide the game.

"It's important we start fast and get the crowd behind us because that's such an important asset for us," he said. "When Anfield is loud and noisy, it's a great atmosphere and can help us in our performances and in picking up wins."

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is also looking forward to playing at Anfield, but said the Cherries will not be overawed by the atmosphere.

"The atmosphere is going to be rocking on Monday," the 25-year-old said in an interview posted on the Bournemouth's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"But that is what we all look forward to. I can see how other teams might be daunted by it, but we won't be."

Bournemouth lost their opening fixture 1-0 to Aston Villa, but Gosling said the Cherries are looking forward to making amends against Liverpool.

"We're not here to swap shirts or collect souvenirs. We're here to put in good performances and win games," he said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)