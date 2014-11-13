LONDON Nov 13 Having made a slow start to his Liverpool career, midfielder Adam Lallana believes he was "trying a bit too hard" to impress at Anfield after joining from Southampton.

The 26-year-old, who signed from Premier League rivals Southampton for around 25 million pounds ($39.4 million) following this year's World Cup, has made 12 appearances for Brendan Rodgers's side after being hampered by a knee injury.

"I always knew it was going to be difficult settling in, especially with the injury," Lallana told the club's website.

"Playing for a new club the size of Liverpool and having Champions League football - you need to be tough mentally.

"I was so desperate to do well, maybe trying a bit too hard to impress, not doing things that I'd normally do, thinking about things maybe a bit too much. You can't always expect to be at your best straight away."

Lallana played a crucial role in a Southampton's eighth-place Premier League finish last season, and the creative midfielder admitted he had been frustrated by 11th-placed Liverpool's slow start to the campaign.

"When you've been away for seven or eight weeks, the pitch feels a bit different when you step back on it for the first time," he said.

"It's a case of getting your head down, working hard and doing the things that have made you successful before to get back to a level where you can affect matches.

"Gradually, the more games I've played and the more minutes I've accumulated, my form has improved and I'm getting closer to the levels I was at last season for Southampton. There's still an improvement to be made but I'm getting there."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)