UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 29 Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be sidelined for up to three months with a thigh injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Brazilian was substituted after five minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.
"The indications are two to three months. It is quite a unique injury at the top of his right thigh," Rodgers was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com)
"He has had a scan and we will see a specialist this evening. We'll see if it needs an operation or whether it is just recuperation."
Lucas missed most of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury in November.
"No words to describe my feelings at the moment. It is been hard to be positive but I am sure better days will come," Lucas said on Twitter. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.