Aug 29 Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be sidelined for up to three months with a thigh injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was substituted after five minutes of last weekend's 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.

"The indications are two to three months. It is quite a unique injury at the top of his right thigh," Rodgers was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com)

"He has had a scan and we will see a specialist this evening. We'll see if it needs an operation or whether it is just recuperation."

Lucas missed most of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury in November.

"No words to describe my feelings at the moment. It is been hard to be positive but I am sure better days will come," Lucas said on Twitter. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Justin Palmer)