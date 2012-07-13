Soccer-English League Cup final fixture
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English League CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (1630)
LONDON, July 13 Liverpool's Argentina attacking midfielder Maxi Rodriguez has joined Newell's Old Boys in his homeland, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Maxi, who moved to Anfield from Atletico Madrid in January 2010, netted 17 goals in 73 appearances for Liverpool.
The 31-year-old international began his career with Rosario-based Newells before joining Espanyol in Spain. (Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Ken Ferris)
