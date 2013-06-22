June 22 Liverpool have agreed a deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and the Belgium international will sign for the Merseyside club early next week for nine million pounds ($13.85 million), British media reported on Saturday.

The Liverpool Echo newspaper said the 25-year-old goalkeeper was expected to have his medical examination and discussions with the club over personal terms after he returned from holiday this weekend.

Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers has already struck a deal for Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas and landed Manchester City defender Kolo Toure on a free transfer.

Rodgers is also set to sign midfielder Luis Alberto, who was in Merseyside on Friday to complete his move from Sevilla, local media said.

($1 = 0.6498 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Clare Fallon)