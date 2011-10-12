(Repeats for additional subscribers)
LONDON Oct 12 Liverpool want a larger share of
the overseas TV rights money currently negotiated collectively
by the Premier League on behalf of the clubs and have raised the
prospect of negotiating their own deal, British media reported
on Wednesday.
Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre was quoted in The
Guardian saying the break-up of the established broadcasting
deal for English top flight clubs is "a debate that has to
happen" with the Anfield club favouring the Spanish model.
The 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) international rights
deal covering the 2010-13 period is shared equally between all
the Premier League clubs. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid
negotiate their own individual TV contracts.
The Guardian said Ayre believes the Premier League's four
biggest global draws -- Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea
and Arsenal -- deserve an increased share of overseas TV revenue
from 2013 to match their global popularity.
"Personally I think the game-changer is going out and
recognising our brand globally," said Ayre. "Maybe the path will
be individual TV rights like they do in Spain. There are so many
things moving in that particular area.
"What is absolutely certain is that, with the greatest of
respect to our colleagues in the Premier League, but if you're a
Bolton fan in Bolton, then you subscribe to Sky because you want
to watch Bolton. Everyone gets that. Likewise, if you're a
Liverpool fan from Liverpool, you subscribe.
"But if you're in Kuala Lumpur there isn't anyone
subscribing to Astro, or ESPN to watch Bolton, or if they are
it's a very small number. Whereas the large majority are
subscribing because they want to watch Liverpool, Manchester
United, Chelsea or Arsenal.
"So is it right that the international rights are shared
equally between all the clubs?" added Ayre whose club, along
with all the others in the Premier league, last season received
17.9 million pounds each from the overseas TV deal.
THE REVENUE
"Some people will say: 'Well you've got to all be in it to
make it happen.' But isn't it really about where the revenue is
coming from, which is the broadcaster, and isn't it really about
who people want to watch on that channel?
"We know it is us. And others. At some point we definitely
feel there has to be some rebalance on that, because what we are
actually doing is disadvantaging ourselves against other big
European clubs," Ayre was quoted as saying.
"If Real Madrid or Barcelona or other big European clubs
have the opportunity to truly realise their international media
value potential, where does that leave Liverpool and Manchester
United?" he added.
"We'll just share ours because we'll all be nice to each
other? The whole phenomenon of the Premier League could be
threatened.
"If they just get bigger and bigger and they generate more
and more, then all the players will start drifting that way and
will the Premier League bubble burst because we are sticking to
this equal-sharing model? It's a real debate that has to happen.
Any change to the current collective TV arrangement -- the
so-called Founder Members' Agreement -- would require a proposal
to be put before the Premier League and 14 of the 20 clubs
voting in favour of a new commercial arrangement.
Liverpool plan to raise the issue at the next Premier League
meeting, British media reported.
