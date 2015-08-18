Aug 18 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said Christian Benteke gives his side a different dimension and hailed his performance against Bournemouth on Monday after the Belgian international scored on his home debut to make it two wins out of two in the Premier League.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 after the 24-year-old, who signed from Aston Villa for 32.5 million pounds ($50.6 million) in the off-season, turned in midfielder Jordan Henderson's cross from close range midway through the first half.

"I thought he was a real handful, you saw all the facets of his game," Rodgers said.

"His hold-up play is outstanding, he's got a wonderful touch for a big guy and you saw that this evening.

"Because of his physicality and contact, he keeps the ball alive in a dangerous area of the field," the Northern Irishman added.

"It gives us a different dimension to our game, whilst looking to retain that philosophy to move the ball and get fluency."

Benteke was pleased to mark his Anfield debut with a winning goal, but was equally happy with his team's second consecutive clean sheet.

"It was important for me on my debut at Anfield to score and help the team win," he said.

Rodgers added his decision to replace Henderson early in the second half was due to the midfielder carrying a foot injury.

"He's had a problem with the bottom of his foot," the manager told reporters in his post-match press conference.

"He hadn't trained for part of the week, he was taking some painkillers with it.

"He wanted to try it, he wanted to give it a go, but you could see he was limited in his running ... and unfortunately for him he was just in too much pain," the manager said.

Liverpool will now travel to the Emirates stadium to take on Arsenal on Monday. ($1 = 0.6420 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)