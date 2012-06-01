LONDON, June 1 Factbox on new Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers after the Premier League club confirmed his appointment on Friday:

* Born Jan. 26, 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland

* Rodgers only played a handful of matches in his native Northern Ireland before he was signed by English club Reading as a teenager.

* Retired aged 20 due to a genetic knee condition.

* First managerial post came at Watford in November 2008 after time with the Reading youth team and Premier League club Chelsea's reserves.

* A brief stint in charge of Reading followed from June-December 2009 before he joined Swansea in July 2010.

* Led Swansea to promotion from the Championship (second division) via the playoffs in his first season.

* Guided Swansea to a respectable 11th place finish in the Premier League last season, their first campaign at the highest level since 1983.

* Named Liverpool manager on June 1, replacing club legend Kenny Dalglish who was sacked last month. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John O'Brien)