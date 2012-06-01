LONDON, June 1 Factbox on new Liverpool manager
Brendan Rodgers after the Premier League club confirmed his
appointment on Friday:
* Born Jan. 26, 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland
* Rodgers only played a handful of matches in his native
Northern Ireland before he was signed by English club Reading as
a teenager.
* Retired aged 20 due to a genetic knee condition.
* First managerial post came at Watford in November 2008
after time with the Reading youth team and Premier League club
Chelsea's reserves.
* A brief stint in charge of Reading followed from
June-December 2009 before he joined Swansea in July 2010.
* Led Swansea to promotion from the Championship (second
division) via the playoffs in his first season.
* Guided Swansea to a respectable 11th place finish in the
Premier League last season, their first campaign at the highest
level since 1983.
* Named Liverpool manager on June 1, replacing club legend
Kenny Dalglish who was sacked last month.
