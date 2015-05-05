May 5 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has had successful surgery on a hip problem that effectively ended his season, he said on social media on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old England international has been sidelined by hip and thigh injuries and has not played since the FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers on April 8.

Sturridge's season ended once Liverpool decided to send him to the United States for an assessment of the injuries that have seen him miss most of the campaign.

After having the surgery in New York, Sturridge will now start a recovery programme to get fit for next season.

"Just want to let the world know I've had a successful operation on my hip today and I want to thank God for allowing that to be possible," Sturridge wrote on Instagram.

He started the first three games this season, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Southampton on the opening day, but did not play from the end of August to late January.

Sturridge has only played 18 games in this campaign, scoring five goals, compared to 33 appearances last season and 24 goals.

Liverpool still harbour faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish and a place in next season's Champions League. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games left. (Writing Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)