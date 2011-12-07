(clarifies that Liverpool v Man United game was in October)
LONDON Dec 7 The English FA charged
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez on Wednesday with improper conduct
over an alleged hand gesture aimed at Fulham fans after his
team's 1-0 loss at Craven Cottage on Monday.
Liverpool lost the game to a late strike by Fulham's Clint
Dempsey and Suarez was filmed pointing his middle finger towards
the Fulham fans as he walked off the pitch. During the match the
home crowd were often heard shouting "cheat" at the Uruguayan
forward.
Suarez was already in hot water with the authorities after
he was charged by the FA with racially abusing Manchester United
left-back Patrice Evra during a 1-1 draw at Anfield in October.
The FA also charged Liverpool with "failing to ensure its
players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" following
the sending-off of midfielder Jay Spearing during the Fulham
game.
Suarez and Liverpool have until 1600 on Dec. 12 to respond
to the charges.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)