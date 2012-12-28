Dec 28 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is fit to face Premier League basement club Queens Park Rangers on Sunday (1600), manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The Uruguay international, who has scored 11 times in the league this season, took a knock to the ankle during the midweek defeat at Stoke City.

"Luis will be fine," Rodgers told a news conference.

"He's a real robust player and is very rarely in the treatment room.

"He's been playing with a bad ankle for a couple of weeks and took a heavy knock the other night, but he's fine," added Rodgers.

Liverpool are 10th in the league with 25 points, 21 behind leaders Manchester United and eight adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. (Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)