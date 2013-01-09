LONDON Jan 9 Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League soccer club said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in which he has made 14 appearances after making a goal-scoring debut against Young Boys in the Europa League in September.

"It was an easy decision to make - as soon as they offered it to me, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands because it's a great club and I just want to continue to play for Liverpool," Wisdom said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com). (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)