PARIS Nov 11 France coach Didier Deschamps criticised Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas again on Sunday for using Hugo Lloris as a reserve goalkeeper at the Premier League club.

Deschamps has repeatedly accused Villas-Boas of ignoring France's No.1 keeper by putting him on the bench and playing former U.S. international keeper Brad Friedel, 41, as his first choice.

Lloris has only played in one of Spurs' 11 league games since he signed for the London club at the end of the August transfer window for up to 15 million euros ($19.06 million) but he has played in all four of their Europa League matches and the League Cup tie against Norwich City.

Lloris himself has not criticised Villas-Boas's decisions, telling the club's magazine: "It is not a problem. I have not just signed for Spurs for this season, my future is here and I am prepared to fight for my place."

Friedel, the oldest player in the Premier League, has been in excellent form for Spurs this season, although his two-year contract runs out at the end of this season.

Lloris, who has 42 caps for Les Bleus, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and won Ligue 1's best keeper award in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

"From my national coach point of view, even from a French point of view, we may say that his situation is impossible to understand," Deschamps told French channel France 2 on Sunday.

"But at the moment, Villas-Boas is the only one to decide and he has preferred counting on the experienced Friedel."

After Spurs beat NK Maribor in the Europa League on Thursday, Vilals-Boas told reporters at White Hart Lane, that Deschamps comments: "go in one ear and out the other".

Deschamps has complained Lloris was not playing enough when he unveiled his 23-man squad for next Wednesday's friendly in Italy.

"It is a hard situation for him," Deschamps told the news conference.

"Being benched after the performance he made with us in Spain is difficult, cumbersome for him. He is a competitor and he cannot be satisfied playing only one game out of two or three."

($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)