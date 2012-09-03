LONDON, Sept 3 Hugo Lloris is France's top
goalkeeper and joined Tottenham Hotspur in a 12 million pounds
($19.06 million) deal from Olympique Lyon, but there is no
guarantee he will become an immediate first choice selection for
his new club.
Spurs fended off a number of European clubs for the
25-year-old's signature before he signed on transfer deadline
day on Friday, but coach Andre Villas-Boas has warned he will
have to fight to dislodge 41-year-old former U.S. keeper Brad
Friedel.
Friedel has not missed a Premier League game since the end
of the 2003-04 season and his appearance against Norwich City on
Saturday was his 307th successive league match spanning his time
at Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and now Spurs.
Not only that, he made three outstanding saves to keep Spurs
in the game and was named man of the match after the 1-1 draw.
Villas-Boas, who also has goalkeepers Huerelho Gomes and
Carlo Cudicini on the books at White Hart Lane, told reporters:
"When you transfer it's not written in the contract that you
have to play.
"He has to compete against three good goalkeepers and at the
moment, Brad is doing extremely well. He deserves to be playing
and he'll continue to do so."
Lloris bid an emotional farewell to fans as Lyon climbed to
the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win over Valenciennes on Saturday.
The keeper, who has played 38 times for France, was given a
rousing reception as he came onto the Stade de Gerland pitch for
one last time to thank the supporters.
"I wanted to thank you for the four years. There are always
great fans supporting a great club and Lyon will always need
you," Lloris told a packed crowd after striker Lisandro Lopez
handed him a jersey bearing "Thanks Hugo" on the back.
Spurs, meanwhile, are likely to appeal against Tom
Huddlestone's sending-off for a late sliding tackle on Jonny
Howson in the 89th minute which looked more clumsy than
intentional.
"I think we will be appealing that, yes," Villas-Boas said.
Spurs have made a slow start to the new season, conceding
late goals in all three matches they have played, losing 2-1 at
Newcastle United, and drawing 1-1 at home with both West
Bromwich Albion and Norwich and were booed off by their fans at
the final whistle.
($1 = 0.6296 pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)