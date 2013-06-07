June 7 English Football League clubs voted unanimously on Friday to bring rules for international loans into line with domestic arrangements, closing a loophole that had allowed Watford to bring in 10 players from Italian side Udinese.

Foreign loan deals were previously not subject to Football League rules which restrict match-day squads to five domestic loan players, with a maximum of four from any one club.

The 72 English Football League clubs, the three professional divisions outside the Premier League, took the vote at its AGM in Portugal, the league's Twitter feed said.

Championship (second tier) Watford, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing last month's playoff final to Crystal Palace, share the same owners as Udinese and Spanish club Granada.

Watford's loan players included the Championship player of the season, Udinese's Czech striker Matej Vydra. (Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Mark Meadows)