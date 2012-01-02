Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON Jan 2 Manchester United striker Federico Macheda has joined struggling Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season, the London club said on Monday.
The 20-year-old Italian, who has started two League Cup matches this season and made three Premier League appearances as a substitute, also spent time on loan at Sampdoria last season.
"There is a lot of competition at Manchester United, there are some very good strikers there," Macheda told QPR's website (www.qpr.co.uk).
"But I am still young and I need to get more experience in the Premier League."
QPR manager Neil Warnock said: "This is a great opportunity for both parties. Federico is not getting a regular game at United quite obviously because of the quality of the squad they've got.
"Everybody in the league is in envy of what (manager) Sir Alex Ferguson has there ... but I believe this can really work for us because he is positive and always in and around the box. He can finish too."
Macheda hit the headlines when he came on as a substitute to score a superb injury-time winner on his United debut against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in April 2009 but his opportunities have since been limited.
Rangers, who are fourth from bottom, host Norwich City later on Monday (1500 GMT).
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.