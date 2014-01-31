(repeats removing extra word in third para)

Jan 31 Manchester United striker Federico Macheda has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season, the Championship club said on their website (www.bcfc.com) on Friday.

The 22-year-old Italian's career has stalled since he scored a stunning winning goal on his United debut after coming on as a substitute in a Premier League game against Aston Villa in 2009.

Macheda also struck a late winner 46 seconds after coming on as a replacement in his next game against Sunderland to help United win the title but has since been on loan at Sampdoria, Queens Park Rangers, VfB Stuttgart and Doncaster Rovers.

Old Trafford youngsters Tyler Blackett and Tom Thorpe also joined Birmingham on loan on Friday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Tony Jimenez)