LONDON, July 16 The former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay will not face action over discriminatory text messages because he had a reasonable expectation that they would remain private, the FA announced on Thursday.

Mackay and Iain Moody, Cardiff's former head of recruitment, exchanged texts and emails that were then made public by the club, leading to accusations of anti-semitism, sexism and homophobia.

As a result, Moody resigned as Crystal Palace's technical director and Mackay's widely expected appointment as manager at the London club was abandoned.

A statement from the FA said its policy was "to not bring charges in respect of private communications sent with a legitimate expectation of privacy". (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)