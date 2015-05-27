KUALA LUMPUR May 27 England striker Harry Kane continued his goalscoring exploits with two more as Tottenham Hotspur beat a Malaysian XI 2-1 in a poorly attended friendly on Wednesday that was subjected to local protests.

The 21-year-old, named England's PFA Young Player of the Year after scoring 31 goals in a breakout season for Spurs, poked home a rebound from close range in the 19th minute before finishing off a neat one-touch Spurs move two minutes before the break.

Kane came off after 57 minutes of the friendly, moments after a number of used fireworks had found their way onto the field at the 80,000-seat Shah Alam Stadium, which looked less than half full.

Turnout was expected to be low after a local Malaysian supporter group had urged fans to stay away from a fixture they had dubbed a "circus match".

The Ultras Malaya group was angry at the Football Association of Malaysia for arranging what they perceive to be money-spinning matches and not focusing on the national team's World Cup preparations..

Despite Spurs naming a strong line-up, including Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Andros Townsend and Christian Eriksen, the Malaysian XI caused problems and pulled level thanks to Brazilian defender Tiago Juninho's 31st-minute header.

But a clinical Kane struck the winner to send Spurs off to Sydney for the next leg of their tour in a happy mood.

