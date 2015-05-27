Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
KUALA LUMPUR May 27 England striker Harry Kane continued his goalscoring exploits with two more as Tottenham Hotspur beat a Malaysian XI 2-1 in a poorly attended friendly on Wednesday that was subjected to local protests.
The 21-year-old, named England's PFA Young Player of the Year after scoring 31 goals in a breakout season for Spurs, poked home a rebound from close range in the 19th minute before finishing off a neat one-touch Spurs move two minutes before the break.
Kane came off after 57 minutes of the friendly, moments after a number of used fireworks had found their way onto the field at the 80,000-seat Shah Alam Stadium, which looked less than half full.
Turnout was expected to be low after a local Malaysian supporter group had urged fans to stay away from a fixture they had dubbed a "circus match".
The Ultras Malaya group was angry at the Football Association of Malaysia for arranging what they perceive to be money-spinning matches and not focusing on the national team's World Cup preparations..
Despite Spurs naming a strong line-up, including Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Andros Townsend and Christian Eriksen, the Malaysian XI caused problems and pulled level thanks to Brazilian defender Tiago Juninho's 31st-minute header.
But a clinical Kane struck the winner to send Spurs off to Sydney for the next leg of their tour in a happy mood.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Stephen Wood)
