LONDON, April 17 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany may not be fit before the end of the season because of a muscle injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The 29-year-old centreal defender limped off at halftime during last weekend's 4-2 derby defeat by Manchester United and could miss City's remaining six games of the campaign.

"We don't know if he will be fit before the end of the season," Pellegrini told a news conference.

Champions City, who have dropped to fourth after losing four of their last six matches, host West Ham United on Sunday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)